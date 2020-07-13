Baku, July 13, AZERTAC “I think that another reason for this provocation is that Azerbaijan has recently achieved great success in the international arena. It was on our initiative that summits of international organizations have been held. A special session of the UN General Assembly has been held on our initiative. This proposal was supported by more than 130 countries, and Armenia opposed this initiative and once again humiliated and isolated itself from the world,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Security Council. “Today, with its incomprehensible position on the fight against COVID, which is at the top of the world agenda, it attracted the attention of the whole world to its ugly policy yet again. How can it be that at a time when Azerbaijan requires that the whole world unite in this struggle, Armenia opposes it?” the President said.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani President: Armenia, with its incomprehensible position on the fight against COVID, attracted attention of the whole world to its ugly policy

