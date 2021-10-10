Baku, October 10, AZERTAC “The significance of the Hadrut operation is that the Armenian leadership and the Armenian army did not expect that we would go to Hadrut after Jabrayil. They thought that we would go in the direction of Fuzuli. Although they had a large contingent in Hadrut, they did not expect us to come here,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with members of the general public of Khojavand district. “From a military point of view, the liberation of Hadrut required a lot of self-sacrifice and professionalism. By conducting this operation, we once again showed our strength to Armenia and the whole world. We have shown that no-one and nothing could stand in our way and that we would liberate all our lands at any cost,” the President added.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani President: By conducting Hadrut operation, we once again showed our strength to Armenia and the whole world

