Baku, September 21, AZERTAC “Azerbaijan is a stable, modern, democratic country. Development of democracy and human rights protection are among top priorities of our government. All fundamental freedoms are fully provided, including freedom of expression, media freedom, freedom of assembly, religious freedoms, as well as development of civil society,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. “We launched broad political dialogue initiative several months ago. All major political parties supported this initiative. The political dialogue which successfully started will help to strengthen our political system and serve the cause of sustainable development of Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani President: Development of democracy and human rights protection are among top priorities of our government

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter