  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani President: I think it’s time to warn Armenia to give up the efforts of revanchism and to look to the future

    29.09.2021 [11:30]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “They know how we respond and the second Karabakh war showed that they have no chance in front of us. We don’t want to start war, we don’t need it. We never needed during the years of negotiations but now, I think it’s time to warn them to give up the efforts of revanchism and to look to the future,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with the French France 24 TV channel.

    “With respect to our position about establishing peace in the region, I made several public statements. Probably, if you look in internet you will find them, particularly to start to work on delimitation and demarcation of the borders, to start preparing for negotiations, comprehensive negotiations on peace agreement with Armenia. All these are gestures of good will,” the head of state noted.

    “None of them by the way, was responded adequately by Armenian leadership. They either ignore them, or they were saying that they are not ready. But the source of my statement was the tendency which we observe in Armenia, the tendency of revanchism among certain part of political establishment, not only opposition but also government, public statements and more important, practical steps in order to seek revenge, attempts to militarize Armenia, attempts to get access to new modern weapons for one purpose - to restart it again. Therefore, my words may seem rude, but the main purpose of those words was to warn Armenian leadership, and Armenian political establishment, that any sign of revanchism, any sign of threat to our people and our statehood and our territorial integrity will be responded,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani President: I think it’s time to warn Armenia to give up the efforts of revanchism and to look to the future
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2021 [12:41]
    Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for visit
    29.09.2021 [12:26]
    EU Reporter: The 44-Day Karabakh War has changed the geopolitical regional landscape
    28.09.2021 [18:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev: The signing of the Shusha Declaration raised Azerbaijan-Turkey relations to the level of alliance
    28.09.2021 [16:27]
    President: The activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces can be assessed positively, of course, we do have certain dissatisfaction
    Azerbaijani President: I think it’s time to warn Armenia to give up the efforts of revanchism and to look to the future