    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dined together VIDEO

    09.12.2020 [20:10]

    Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, and his wife Emine Erdogan have had a joint dinner.

