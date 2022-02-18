Azerbaijani President: In the post-war period, the private sector has even greater responsibilities

Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

“As a result of the development of the private sector in recent years, we have achieved great successes. I can say that this field has been an important part of my work as President since the very first days. As a result, we are now able to provide the basis of our gross domestic product, most of it, by the private sector, the non-oil sector,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received heads of Nizami and Narimanov district executive authority of Baku city, and head of Kurdamir District Executive Authority.

“However, in the current situation, especially in the post-war period, the private sector has even greater responsibilities. Of course, first of all, it should pay attention to the liberated lands and establish businesses there. I have repeatedly expressed my views on this issue. At the same time, they should be active wherever they operate. This activity is facilitated by the state. As President, I have always supported entrepreneurs – morally, in terms of infrastructure, concessional loans and other steps. On the ground, they must have the opportunities to invest and create jobs. In a nutshell, you should help them, not hamper their work. The development of the private sector should be aligned with the directions of our overall economic policy,” the head of state emphasized.