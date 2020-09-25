Azerbaijani President: Statements are not enough. We need actions
AzerTAg.az
Baku, September 25, AZERTAC
"Regretfully, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair’s activity has not yet delivered any results. Negotiations must not be conducted just for the sake of negotiations, they must be target-oriented and meaningful," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a video format, AZERTAC reports.
"Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries – France, Russia, United States in their statements stressed that the status-quo is unacceptable. We welcome these statements, but statements are not enough. We need actions.
Our involvement in the negotiation process for almost 30 years is a clear demonstration of our commitment to peace. All 11 members of Minsk Group should be actively involved in the process," the head of state said.
