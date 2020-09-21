  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani President: The glorification of Nazism is the state policy in Armenia

    21.09.2020 [20:55]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    “The glorification of Nazism is the state policy in Armenia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

    “Notorious Nazi general Garegin Nzhdeh has been turned into “national hero”. The policy of “Azerbaijanophobia” is prevailing in Armenia. Hatred against Azerbaijani people is instilled in the young generation. Recently, Armenia has adopted its aggressive and offensive military doctrine and National Security Strategy. The National Security Strategy contains racist, chauvinistic and ‘Azerbaijanophobic’ ideas,” the head of state emphasized.

