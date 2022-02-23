Azerbaijani President: This document also opens up great prospects for the future

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

“The document not only sums up the results of many years of joint work, but also opens up great prospects for the future. We will build up political cooperation. We will support each other in international structures, as before, we will increase mutual trade, the volume of mutual trade, and we will resolve all issues that are on the agenda,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he highlighted the importance of the “Declaration on allied interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” during the press statement in Moscow.

“There are very promising opportunities for increasing mutual investment. Today we also discussed in detail the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the transport sector, and not only in a bilateral, but also in a multilateral, regional format, taking into account the new situation in the region, the new geopolitical realities. There is already a cooperation platform, the “3+3” format. I am sure that after taking the first step, the parties, members of this platform, participants of the platform will continue to cooperate, including this area. The issue of opening communications in the region was also discussed today and, I think, has very good prospects,” the Azerbaijani President added.