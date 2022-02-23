  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani President: This document also opens up great prospects for the future

    23.02.2022 [13:02]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    “The document not only sums up the results of many years of joint work, but also opens up great prospects for the future. We will build up political cooperation. We will support each other in international structures, as before, we will increase mutual trade, the volume of mutual trade, and we will resolve all issues that are on the agenda,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he highlighted the importance of the “Declaration on allied interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation” during the press statement in Moscow.

    “There are very promising opportunities for increasing mutual investment. Today we also discussed in detail the possibilities of deepening cooperation in the transport sector, and not only in a bilateral, but also in a multilateral, regional format, taking into account the new situation in the region, the new geopolitical realities. There is already a cooperation platform, the “3+3” format. I am sure that after taking the first step, the parties, members of this platform, participants of the platform will continue to cooperate, including this area. The issue of opening communications in the region was also discussed today and, I think, has very good prospects,” the Azerbaijani President added.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani President: This document also opens up great prospects for the future
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [16:41]
    President Ilham Aliyev: This Declaration brings Azerbaijan-Russia relations to the level of an alliance
    23.02.2022 [16:32]
    Anadolu Agency highlights President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Russia
    23.02.2022 [14:07]
    Speaker of Moldovan parliament heads to Fuzuli and Shusha
    23.02.2022 [13:55]
    President: We expect the Armenian side to fully comply with all the provisions of the Declaration of 9-10 November 2020
    Azerbaijani President: This document also opens up great prospects for the future