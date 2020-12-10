Azerbaijani President: We said enough is enough, this occupation must and will end

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

"We have been closely following the processes taking place in the world, and we saw that international law, its norms and principles have been flagrantly violated in recent years. Some countries use force to achieve their goals, international law and UN Security Council resolutions remain on paper,” said President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the Victory Parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War, AZERTAC reports.

Stressing the inevitability of a military solution to the conflict under such circumstances, the head of state said: “In September this year, three days before the war, I said at the UN General Assembly that Armenia was preparing for a new war and that Armenia must be stopped. And this is what happened. There were three military provocations against us this year. In July, a military provocation was committed on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, when Armenia wanted to occupy our lands. But they got a fitting rebuff and we pushed them back. In August, a sabotage group was sent to Azerbaijan, and that sabotage group was neutralized. Finally, on 27 September, our villages and military positions came under artillery fire, causing casualties among civilians and servicemen. We said enough is enough, this occupation must and will end.”

The Commander-in-Chief said that he gave an order to Azerbaijani army to end the occupation and punish the occupier. “Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted in 44 days and restored justice.”