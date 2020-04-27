  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN4m for construction works at Khanoba customs post

    27.04.2020 [14:23]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the construction works at Khanoba customs post.

    Under the presidential Order, the State Customs Committee is initially allocated 4 million manats for the implementation of construction works at Khanoba customs post of the General Customs Department for Northern Territories of the State Customs Committee.

