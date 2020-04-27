Azerbaijani President allocates AZN4m for construction works at Khanoba customs post
AzerTAg.az
27.04.2020 [14:23]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the construction works at Khanoba customs post.
Under the presidential Order, the State Customs Committee is initially allocated 4 million manats for the implementation of construction works at Khanoba customs post of the General Customs Department for Northern Territories of the State Customs Committee.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
27.04.2020 [12:26]
23.04.2020 [17:06]
20.04.2020 [21:25]
20.04.2020 [19:12]
MULTIMEDIA
27.04.2020 [16:28]
27.04.2020 [14:04]
27.04.2020 [13:26]
25.04.2020 [22:47]
27.04.2020 [14:40]
27.04.2020 [13:39]
27.04.2020 [14:23]
27.04.2020 [12:26]
27.04.2020 [10:51]
25.04.2020 [15:38]
27.04.2020 [12:47]
23.04.2020 [14:59]
23.04.2020 [13:09]
22.04.2020 [13:00]
21.04.2020 [14:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
26.04.2020 [16:46]
25.04.2020 [16:41]
24.04.2020 [17:45]
23.04.2020 [17:41]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
25.04.2020 [16:13]
24.04.2020 [12:00]
22.04.2020 [20:19]
20.04.2020 [15:20]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note