    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 1.05m for improvement of water supply in Samukh

    08.04.2020 [15:53]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Samukh district.

    Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 1.05 million manats for digging 15 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 35,078 people in 13 residential areas in the district.

