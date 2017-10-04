    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 2m to Volleyball Federation

    04.10.2017 [10:57]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide allowance to Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation as the national team put up successful performance at recent CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women.

    Under the presidential order, AZN 2 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation in recognition of the national team`s successful performance at the European Championship and contribution to the development of volleyball in the country.

