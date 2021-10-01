Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 4.9m for reconstruction of Zigh-Hovsan highway

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to reconstruct Zigh-Hovsan highway in Surakhani district, Baku. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.9 million manats for the reconstruction of the Zigh-Hovsan highway connecting 2 residential areas with a total population of 58,000 people.

