    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 4.9m for reconstruction of Zigh-Hovsan highway

    01.10.2021 [17:18]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to reconstruct Zigh-Hovsan highway in Surakhani district, Baku.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.9 million manats for the reconstruction of the Zigh-Hovsan highway connecting 2 residential areas with a total population of 58,000 people.

     

