    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 97m to scale up COVID-19 response

    09.04.2020 [17:31]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funds for the supply of necessary medical equipment and other medical devices as part of the health measures implemented in the Republic of Azerbaijan against the coronavirus pandemic.

    Under the presidential Order, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance is allocated 97 million manats for the supply of necessary medical equipment and other medical devices in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and strengthen the fight against it.

