Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Masalli

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Masalli district.

Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 700,000 manats for digging 10 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 36,274 people in 10 residential areas in the district.

The sub-artesian wells will be dug in the following residential areas: Arkivan settlement, Babaser, Bala Takla, Ahmadli, Kohna Alvadi, Godman, Onjagala, Sarchuvar, Sharafa and Tukla villages.