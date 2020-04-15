Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Masalli
AzerTAg.az
15.04.2020 [19:15]
Baku, April 15, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Masalli district.
Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 700,000 manats for digging 10 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 36,274 people in 10 residential areas in the district.
The sub-artesian wells will be dug in the following residential areas: Arkivan settlement, Babaser, Bala Takla, Ahmadli, Kohna Alvadi, Godman, Onjagala, Sarchuvar, Sharafa and Tukla villages.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
08.04.2020 [15:53]
07.04.2020 [20:12]
06.04.2020 [12:36]
MULTIMEDIA
15.04.2020 [19:08]
15.04.2020 [13:27]
15.04.2020 [13:05]
15.04.2020 [10:35]
15.04.2020 [19:31]
15.04.2020 [17:22]
15.04.2020 [15:23]
15.04.2020 [12:19]
15.04.2020 [11:01]
14.04.2020 [12:35]
15.04.2020 [14:51]
12.04.2020 [12:17]
11.04.2020 [17:49]
08.04.2020 [15:29]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
04.04.2020 [12:51]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
14.04.2020 [17:22]
13.04.2020 [19:19]
13.04.2020 [11:44]
11.04.2020 [22:02]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
15.04.2020 [09:27]
14.04.2020 [20:32]
14.04.2020 [17:03]
13.04.2020 [14:07]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note