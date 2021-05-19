Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Under the presidential Order, the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is allocated 1,000,000 manats for digging 20 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water in the territory of the Autonomous Republic.

