    Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Oghuz

    13.04.2020 [15:38]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Oghuz district.

    Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 700,000 manats for digging 10 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 12,736 people in 9 residential areas in the district.

