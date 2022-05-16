Baku, May 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue the installation of modular educational institutions in the country. Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education is allocated 5 million manats for installation of 15 modular schools in the country.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani President allocates funding to continue installation of modular educational institutions in country

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter