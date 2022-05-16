Azerbaijani President allocates funding to continue installation of modular educational institutions in country
16.05.2022 [17:59]
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue the installation of modular educational institutions in the country.
Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Education is allocated 5 million manats for installation of 15 modular schools in the country.
