  • HOMEPAGE
    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Azerbaijani President allocates funds for improvement of water supply in 10 cities and districts

    21.04.2020 [13:48]

    Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue the improvement of irrigation and drinking water supply in 13 residential areas in 10 cities and districts of the country.

    Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company is allocated 1,19 million manats for digging 17 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water for 193,696 people in 13 residential areas in 10 cities and districts.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani President allocates funds for improvement of water supply in 10 cities and districts
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.04.2020 [17:53]
    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 1.19 m for improvement of water supply in Gakh district
    15.04.2020 [19:15]
    Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Masalli
    13.04.2020 [15:38]
    Azerbaijani President allocates funding for improvement of water supply in Oghuz
    08.04.2020 [15:53]
    Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 1.05m for improvement of water supply in Samukh
    Azerbaijani President allocates funds for improvement of water supply in 10 cities and districts