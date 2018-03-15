    • / REGIONS

    Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of Guba district central hospital

    15.03.2018 [15:36]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate funds for the construction of Guba district central hospital.

    Under the presidential order, AZN 7.55 million will be allocated from the state budget for the completion of the construction work.

