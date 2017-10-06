Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of road in Goychay district
AzerTAg.az
06.10.2017 [21:36]
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for construction of Bigir-Jirgurd-Shakar-Veysalli-Alikand-Mirti road in Goychay district.
Under the presidential order, AZN6.4 million is allocated from the state budget for the building of the road connecting six residential areas with a total population of 11,000.
