    Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of road in Goychay district

    06.10.2017 [21:36]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for construction of Bigir-Jirgurd-Shakar-Veysalli-Alikand-Mirti road in Goychay district.

    Under the presidential order, AZN6.4 million is allocated from the state budget for the building of the road connecting six residential areas with a total population of 11,000.

