Azerbaijani President approves funding for holding shopping festival in Baku
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2017 [01:38]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for organizing a shopping festival in Baku.
Under the presidential order, AZN1 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for holding the shopping festival.
Aimed at developing tourism in Azerbaijan, the festival will take place from October 15 to November 15.
