    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijani President approves funding for holding shopping festival in Baku

    29.09.2017 [01:38]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for organizing a shopping festival in Baku.

    Under the presidential order, AZN1 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for holding the shopping festival.

    Aimed at developing tourism in Azerbaijan, the festival will take place from October 15 to November 15.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani President approves funding for holding shopping festival in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.09.2017 [17:59]
    Azerbaijan represented at 9th Umrah and Hajj International Tourism Fair
    27.09.2017 [20:45]
    Azerbaijan, France discuss tourism cooperation
    24.09.2017 [14:27]
    Azerbaijan joins 10th meeting of COMCEC Tourism Working Group
    16.09.2017 [18:57]
    Azerbaijan re-elected as member of UNWTO Executive Council
    Azerbaijani President approves funding for holding shopping festival in Baku