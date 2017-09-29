Azerbaijani President approves funding for holding shopping festival in Baku

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for organizing a shopping festival in Baku.

Under the presidential order, AZN1 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for holding the shopping festival.

Aimed at developing tourism in Azerbaijan, the festival will take place from October 15 to November 15.