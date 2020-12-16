Azerbaijani President awards group of servicemen
AzerTAg.az
16.12.2020 [09:30]
Baku, December 16, AZERTAC
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an Order awarding a group of servicemen for their merits in preserving territorial integrity of the country and for distinguishing themselves in their service.
Under the presidential Order, 288 servicemen were awarded the order of “Azerbaijani Flag”, while 105 servicemen received “Rashadat” (Bravery) order, of them 15 posthumously.
Three lieutenant-generals received the order “For the Motherland” 1st class, 9 servicemen were awarded the order “For the Motherland” 2nd class and 331 military servicemen were honored with the order “For the Motherland” 3rd class.
