    Azerbaijani President confers military rank of major general on four servicemen

    07.12.2020 [21:47]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order conferring a military rank of major General on four servicemen of the Ministry of Defense.

    Under the presidential Order, colonels Agamir Sultanov, Anar Kerimov, Namig Islamzade and Zaur Mammadov were promoted to major general.

