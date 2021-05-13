  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani President made post on Ramadan Holiday

    13.05.2021 [01:16]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account on the occasion of the Ramadan Holiday.

    The head of state congratulated everyone on the occasion of the holiday.

