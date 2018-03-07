    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani President offers condolences to Russian counterpart over An-26 military transport aircraft crash in Syria

    07.03.2018 [14:25]

    Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Syria.

    “I was deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life caused by a crash of a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft in Syria,” the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.

    “On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia,” the head of state said.

