Azerbaijani President offers condolences to Russian counterpart over An-26 military transport aircraft crash in Syria

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Syria.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of a heavy loss of life caused by a crash of a Russian An-26 military transport aircraft in Syria,” the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia,” the head of state said.