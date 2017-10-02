    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani President offers condolences to US counterpart over Las Vegas shooting

    02.10.2017 [21:12]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump on a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that left dozens killed and hundreds injured.

    “I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a brutal shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas,” the head of state said in his letter.

    “On the occasion of this tragic event, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of the United States, and wish those injured recovery,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

