    Azerbaijani President signs Order to boost state care for war veterans

    10.03.2018 [18:26]

    Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to boost state care for war veterans.

    Under the presidential Order, the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan is allocated 300,000 manats to improve its financial and technical infrastructure and take other necessary measures.

