Azerbaijani President signs decree to ensure AZERTAC`s activity
19.12.2017 [20:12]
Baku, December 19, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to ensure activity of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).
Under the decree, AZERTAC statutes were approved.
The initial authorized capital of the agency is made up at the expense of the state budget and amounts to AZN 25 million. The agency will be managed by a five-member Board of Governors, including chair, two deputy chairs and two members. The President of Azerbaijan shall appoint and dismiss chair and deputy chairs, while two members shall be appointed and dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers, under the presidential decree.
