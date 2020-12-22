  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani President signs order on conscription

    22.12.2020 [20:10]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan into the active military service and transfer of the servicemen from active military service to reserve units from January 1-30, 2021.

    Under the order, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2003 who are 18 years of age on the day of conscription, as well as those born in 1986-2002 and are under the age of 35 and citizens who have no rights of deferral of services in the republic’s armed forces and other military formations are to be conscripted into active military service from January 1-30, 2021.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani President signs order on conscription
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2020 [18:49]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Zoghalbulag village of Khojavand district
    22.12.2020 [15:59]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Balyand village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    22.12.2020 [15:14]
    Turkish military sappers conduct training on engineering support
    22.12.2020 [14:24]
    Military police involved in ensuring security in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories
    Azerbaijani President signs order on conscription