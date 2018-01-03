Azerbaijani President`s Assistant`s book published in Tashkent in four languages

Tashkent, January 3, AZERTAC

A book by Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov titled "Ethnic cleainsing and genocide policy against Azerbaijanis and Khojaly massacre" was published in Taskhent, Uzbekistan in four languages.

The book highlights Armenian terrorist attacks perpetrated against Azerbaijanis over the 20th century. "On February 25-26 1992, assisted by the 366th Motorized Infantry Regiment of the former Soviet army comprised of 180 militants and heavy military equipment, the Armenians brutally attacked the Nagorno-Karabakh town of Khojaly populated by Azerbaijanis, and razed it to the ground. The town was completely destroyed, burned out and people were killed with extreme cruelty. As a result of the genocide 613 Azerbaijanis were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly. Eight families were completely destroyed, 487 people, including 76 children were injured. In addition, 1,275 people were captured, with fate of 150 still unknown."

Genocide committed by Armenians in the late 20th century in Khojaly, is regarded as one of the most serious crimes against humanity and civilization. In the history of humanity, the Khojaly tragedy is comparable to tragedies in Khatyn, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, My Lai, Rwanda, Srebrenica, as well as the Holocaust, which will never be erased from historical memory. These massacres are considered the acts of genocide against the civilian population and caused a wide resonance in the world. The true nature of this monstrous genocide was discovered only after the return of national leader Heydar Aliyev to political power in 1993. In February 1994, the Milli Majlis of the Azerbaijan Republic gave Khojaly genocide a legal and political assessment. In addition, in accordance with March 26 1998 decree of national leader Heydar Aliyev, March 31 was declared the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, commemorating the numerous acts of genocide committed by Armenians against the people of Azerbaijan.