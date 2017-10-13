    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Bulgarian President have joint dinner

    13.10.2017 [15:25]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit in the country, have had a joint dinner.

    During the conversation they discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, including economic cooperation prospects.

