Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Bulgarian President have joint dinner
AzerTAg.az
13.10.2017 [15:25]
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit in the country, have had a joint dinner.
During the conversation they discussed relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, including economic cooperation prospects.
