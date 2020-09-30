  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Turkish Vice-president hold phone talk

    30.09.2020 [21:38]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC 

    Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay has made a phone call to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

    During the phone conversation, Fuat Oktay noted that Turkey had always stood by Azerbaijan in its efforts to prevent the Armenian aggression and liberate the occupied territories. He affirmed Ankara`s readiness to render any assistance to Baku.

    Ali Asadov expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Turkey for support.

    They also discussed a range of issues on the bilateral agenda.

