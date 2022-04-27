  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets with Georgian FM

    27.04.2022 [20:57]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

    Noting that the Azerbaijan-Georgia relations have a broad agenda, the sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats. They stressed the importance of the implementation of joint-projects in the spheres of energy and transport.

    The sides also exchanged views on prospects for expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various areas.

