Azerbaijani Prime Minister meets with Georgian FM
AzerTAg.az
27.04.2022 [20:57]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.
Noting that the Azerbaijan-Georgia relations have a broad agenda, the sides hailed the development of relations between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats. They stressed the importance of the implementation of joint-projects in the spheres of energy and transport.
The sides also exchanged views on prospects for expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various areas.
