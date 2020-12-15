  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Professor: Azerbaijan’s glorious victory vows stability, peace and development in the region

    15.12.2020 [09:39]

    Ankara, December 15, AZERTAC

    Dean of the Ankara Haci Baram Veli University, professor Zakir Avshar has said Azerbaijan`s victory vows stability, peace and development in the region.

    “It is with great pride that we watched a grandiose Victory Parade held at the Azadlig Square in Baku. The presence of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the event is yet another confirmation of an eternal Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood,” he told AZERTAC.

    He said Armenia’s 30 year policy of aggression had caused a lot of pain to Azerbaijani people. "Azerbaijanis have all the rights to mark the historic Victory at the highest level. Azerbaijan’s glorious victory vows stability, peace and development in the region. Development and progress are considered as the main principles of Azerbaijan’s state strategy. Therefore, regional strength and ability to defend yourself are key for this strategy to be implemented successfully. Azerbaijani-Turkish successful cooperation is based exactly on the following principles which are laid in the genes of every Turkic nation,”Avshar said.

    The Azerbaijani professor further noted that all the countries will benefit from the new regional realities as they ensure lasting stability and peace in the region.

     

    Sabir Shahtakhty

    Special correspondent

