Azerbaijani Prosecutor General appeals to foreign Attorney Generals and Ministers of Justice

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has officially addressed the Attorney (Prosecutor) Generals of the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Uruguay, Iraq, Iran, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria and Poland, as well as the Ministers of Justice of Lebanon, Greece, Syria and France.

The appeals stated that as an evidence of the state terrorist policy pursued by the leadership of the Republic of Armenia, since September 27 this year, Armenia has flagrantly violated the ceasefire. “Heavy artillery bombardment of densely populated areas, hospitals, schools and orphanages caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure. Starting from October 4th, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, located far from the war zone, as well as the settlements of the strategically important Beylagan and Mingachevir cities were fired on with missiles and shells, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Due to the loss of their positions as a result of counter-offensive measures by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to gather new manpower Armenia called on Armenians living abroad to take part in the armed conflict.

The mass media reported that about 1,000 ethnic Armenians had arrived to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan or wanted to do so.

It was noted that the term "foreign terrorist fighters" (FTF) was envisaged in UN Security Council Resolution 2178 (2014) to define persons involved in the organization and implementation of terrorist acts in other countries.

Foreign countries should take into account that such "Armenian volunteers" can become a real threat to the countries where they reside once they acquire combat skills.

Also, given the presence of a large Armenian diaspora in the countries mentioned in the appeal, and taking into account that transportation of "Armenian volunteers" is organized by representatives of this diaspora, special attention should be paid to the mass visits of the country's citizens to the Republic of Armenia. At the same time, it was requested to take measures aimed at preventing the transportation of terrorists from abroad to the Republic of Azerbaijan and to bring them to liability,” the statement said.