Azerbaijani Prosecutor General makes statement on Armenian armed forces’ shelling of Ganja city

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has made a statement on the Armenian armed forces’ shelling of the city of Ganja.

The statement reads: “As reported earlier, the aggression launched by the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 27 continues. Important settlements and strategic heights were liberated by the Azerbaijani Army with adequate responses to the opposite side.

In response, under the instruction of the so-called "President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" Arayik Harutyunyan, today, October 4, 2020, at about 10 am, Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with a population of more than five hundred thousand civilians, was subjected to rocket and artillery shelling which is a blatant violation of the requirements of the Geneva Conventions.

According to the information received, Aliyev Tunar Goshgar, a resident of Ganja, was killed, 32 people received various injuries. Moreover, urban infrastructure and residential buildings were severely damaged. The amount of the damage caused is being assessed via an examination and other necessary investigative actions by the operational-investigative group of the Prosecutor General's Office, acting at the scene of the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, there is enough evidence that the so-called "President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" Arayik Harutyunyan directly violating the requirements of the Geneva Convention committed acts of deliberate murder of civilians causing panic among the people. Therefore, in accordance with Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparation, commencement or conduct of aggressive war), 116.0.1, 116.0.6, 116.0.7, 116.0.8-1 (violation of international humanitarian law in the event of an armed conflict), 117.2 (giving a criminal order during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.4, 120.2.12 (deliberate murder), 186.3 (deliberate destruction of property), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism) , 218.3 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 279.3 (creation of armed groups not provided by law) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I initiated a criminal case against Arayik Harutyunyan and the investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I declare that all the necessary measures are being taken for bringing the so-called "President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" Arayik Harutyunyan and other military-political leaders of this illegal regime to the justice regarding crimes committed against peace and humanity as well as war crime. Corresponding appeals on the given issue will be submitted to all the international organizations.

I reiterate that the crimes of provocative nature, targeting the residential sites in non-war zone, cities, and civil infrastructure facilities must be stopped immidiately.”