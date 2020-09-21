Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office makes statement on Armenian armed forces’ provocation

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

“By developing new provocative scenarios, Armenia proves that its true intention is not to settle the conflict peacefully, but to continue the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani lands. The provocations and crimes committed by the Armenian side on the frontline indicate the intention of the occupying country to escalate the conflict, rather than to conduct negotiations,” says a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

“The subversive attacks of the Armenian armed forces, the violation of ceasefire and the crimes committed against the Azerbaijani servicemen are a clear disrespect to the norms and principles of international law, as well as UN Security Council resolutions.

Continuing to commit crimes against peace and humanity, on September 20 at about 17:00, the Armenian armed forces once again violated the ceasefire and opened fire on a combat post in Aghdam village, Tovuz district. As a result, soldier Gurbanov Gurban Azad received blunt (non-perforating) shrapnel wound in his right shoulder.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated by Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office under Article 100.2.2 (conducting aggressive war) and Articles 29, 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In addition, continuing to demonstrate aggressor intentions, on September 21 at about 09:00 the Armenian armed forces violated the ceasefire in Tovuz district. Our positions were fired. While preventing an enemy attack, military servant Mammadov Elshan Ali martyred.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been instituted by Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office under Article 100.2.2 (conducting of aggressive war) and Articles 29, 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the statement notes.