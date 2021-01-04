Azerbaijani Rajabov beats Armenian Aronian to claim Airthings Masters title

Baku, January 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has clinched the Airthings Masters title after defeating Armenian Levon Aronian 4.5-2.5 in the final. Teymur Rajabov won $60,000 and qualified for the tour final in September.

