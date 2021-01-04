  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Rajabov beats Armenian Aronian to claim Airthings Masters title

    04.01.2021 [13:04]

    Baku, January 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has clinched the Airthings Masters title after defeating Armenian Levon Aronian 4.5-2.5 in the final.

    Teymur Rajabov won $60,000 and qualified for the tour final in September.

