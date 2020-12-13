Azerbaijani, Russian FMs have phone talk

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC On December 12, Azerbaıjani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation. The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, as well as on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

