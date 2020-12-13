  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Russian FMs have phone talk

    13.12.2020 [11:36]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    On December 12, Azerbaıjani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation.

    The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, as well as on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

