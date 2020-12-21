Azerbaijani, Russian FMs have phone talk

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC On December 21, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation. The ministers exchanged their views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, as well as the bilateral cooperation agenda. The sides also discussed the regional issues of mutual interest.

