Baku, May 11, AZERTAC Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov have met in Baku. The ministers met in private before being joined by their delegations for an expanded meeting.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet

