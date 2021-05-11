  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet

    11.05.2021 [13:06]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov have met in Baku.

    The ministers met in private before being joined by their delegations for an expanded meeting.

