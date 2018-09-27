Azerbaijani, Russian, Mongolian presidents watch mixed team competitions at Judo world championships

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer are watching the mixed team competitions of the World Judo Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

