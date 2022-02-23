Azerbaijani, Russian and Iranian energy ministers hold trilateral meeting in Doha

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

A trilateral meeting has been held in Doha with the participation of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, and Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian on the margins of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

The issues on the agenda of energy cooperation among the countries were discussed at the meeting. The work done to establish a North-South Power Transmission Corridor was reviewed. The sides exchanged views on the preparation of a feasibility study for the project to connect the electricity networks of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia. Emphasizing the importance of the electricity corridor for all three countries, they stressed the need to accelerate the process of feasibility study of the project. It was proposed to hold a meeting with Monenco Iran, the company responsible for the feasibility study of the project, as well as the energy ministries of the three countries and relevant energy companies.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov also met with Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian. The meeting focused on energy cooperation between the two countries, as well as the implementation of the Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydropower projects.