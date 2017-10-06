    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani, Russian military topography experts meet in Baku

    06.10.2017 [14:11]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani and Russian military topography experts have met in Baku. They discussed the exchange of experience between the Azerbaijani and Russian armed forces in the fields of topography, geodesy and cartography.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Russian military topography experts meet in Baku
