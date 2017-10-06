Azerbaijani, Russian military topography experts meet in Baku
AzerTAg.az
06.10.2017 [14:11]
Baku, October 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani and Russian military topography experts have met in Baku. They discussed the exchange of experience between the Azerbaijani and Russian armed forces in the fields of topography, geodesy and cartography.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
03.10.2017 [17:18]
MULTIMEDIA
06.10.2017 [12:22]
05.10.2017 [17:09]
04.10.2017 [22:58]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
06.10.2017 [14:46]
06.10.2017 [14:11]
06.10.2017 [13:30]
06.10.2017 [12:45]
06.10.2017 [12:24]
06.10.2017 [11:06]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
05.10.2017 [00:29]
04.10.2017 [22:52]
04.10.2017 [11:05]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
04.10.2017 [12:34]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note