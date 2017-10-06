Azerbaijani, Russian military topography experts meet in Baku

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijani and Russian military topography experts have met in Baku. They discussed the exchange of experience between the Azerbaijani and Russian armed forces in the fields of topography, geodesy and cartography.

