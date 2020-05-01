Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation over phone

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as a number of topical issues on the agenda of cooperation.

During the telephone conversation, the FMs discussed the issues of cooperation in the spheres of renewable energy and tourism between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. They stressed the importance of increasing efforts in these areas after the global health crisis.

The sides exchanged views on a Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group to be held on May 4, 2020 in a videoconference format on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan entitled “We stand together against COVID-19”.

The ministers also noted the importance of cooperation and mutual support between the two countries within international organizations.