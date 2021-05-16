  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Tajik FMs hold phone talk

    16.05.2021 [10:57]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his counterpart about the tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, noting that the Azerbaijani border forces are deployed in the positions of the country and this process is carried out in a normal and systematic manner.

    The Tajik FM was informed that earlier there were some disagreements over the measures taken to strengthen the border protection system within the framework of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, but they were resolved through negotiations with the participation of the signatories of the trilateral statement.

    It was stated that the leadership of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan was immediately sent to the region in connection with the latest tensions on the border and talks were held with the border guards of the opposite side.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the Tajik Foreign Minister, who currently chairs the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), that Armenia's appeal to the CSTO on this issue has no basis and is nothing but an attempt by Armenian authorities to politicize the issue.

    FM Bayramov stressed that such tensions should be resolved through political means and negotiations.

