    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs have phone talk

    27.09.2020 [20:50]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    On September 27, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    During the telephone conversation, Mevlut Cavusoglu, strongly condemning the new act of aggression by Armenia emphasized that Turkey always stand by Azerbaijan in its struggle based on international law and justice.

    FM Bayramov expressed his gratitude for always existing support of brotherly Turkey. In response to the new act of aggression by the armed forces of Armenia against positions of Azerbaijan along the frontline on September 27, the Minister informed his Turkish counterpart on the counter-attacks carried out by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan within the right to self-defense and to protect the civilian population. He stressed that the new act of aggression by the armed forces of Armenia against Azerbaijan was a gross violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, UN Security Council resolutions calling for the full and unconditional withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, international humanitarian law, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their additional Protocols.

    The necessity of the withdrawal of occupying forces of Armenia from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan in order to ensure peace and security in the region was stressed.

    AZERTAG.AZ
