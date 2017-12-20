Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Baku

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s FM Elmar Mammadyarov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have met in Baku. The two exchanged views on the ways of developing bilateral relations in diferent fields and cooperation within international organizations.

