Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Baku
20.12.2017 [11:04]
Baku, December 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s FM Elmar Mammadyarov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have met in Baku.
The two exchanged views on the ways of developing bilateral relations in diferent fields and cooperation within international organizations.
