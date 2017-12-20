    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Baku

    20.12.2017 [11:04]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s FM Elmar Mammadyarov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have met in Baku.

    The two exchanged views on the ways of developing bilateral relations in diferent fields and cooperation within international organizations.

